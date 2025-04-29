Tips To Combat Yellow Teeth

Image Credit: Unsplash
Yellowing teeth can impact confidence and signal oral health issues. With proper care and some dietary awareness, you can maintain a bright, healthy smile.
Use a fluoride toothpaste to remove plaque and maintain enamel brightness consistently.
Limit coffee, tea, red wine and soy sauce which can discolour teeth over time.
Rinsing your mouth with water helps wash away stain-causing particles immediately after eating.
Brushing with a pinch of baking soda once a week can help whiten naturally.
Sipping staining drinks like soda or iced tea through a straw prevents tooth surface exposure.
Nicotine and tar in tobacco are major culprits behind stubborn yellow stains.
Apples, carrots and celery help scrub away plaque and support saliva production.
