Tips To Combat Yellow Teeth

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Yellowing teeth can impact confidence and signal oral health issues. With proper care and some dietary awareness, you can maintain a bright, healthy smile.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Brush Twice

Use a fluoride toothpaste to remove plaque and maintain enamel brightness consistently.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid Staining Foods

Limit coffee, tea, red wine and soy sauce which can discolour teeth over time.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Rinse After Meals

Rinsing your mouth with water helps wash away stain-causing particles immediately after eating.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Try Baking Soda

Brushing with a pinch of baking soda once a week can help whiten naturally.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Use Straw

Sipping staining drinks like soda or iced tea through a straw prevents tooth surface exposure.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Quit Smoking

Nicotine and tar in tobacco are major culprits behind stubborn yellow stains.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Crunchy Fruits

Apples, carrots and celery help scrub away plaque and support saliva production.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com