Tips To Boost Vitamin D Intake In Body

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Vitamin D is vital for strong bones, immunity, and overall well-being. Many people unknowingly have low levels. Boosting your intake naturally or through diet can make a big difference.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Soak In Sunlight

Spend 15–20 minutes daily in morning sunlight without sunscreen to activate vitamin D synthesis.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fatty Fish

Salmon, mackerel and sardines are rich in natural vitamin D and support bone health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fortified Food

Milk, orange juice and cereals often contain added vitamin D—check the labels before buying.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Egg Yolk

Egg yolks provide a modest amount of vitamin D and make a nutritious addition to meals.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Supplements

As per NHS guidelines, consider a 10 microgram supplement in winter months when sunlight is limited.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Mushrooms

Certain mushrooms exposed to UV light offer plant-based vitamin D for vegetarians and vegans.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Cod Liver Oil

Just a teaspoon is packed with vitamin D and omega-3s—great for immunity and joints.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com