Tips To Boost Vitamin D Intake In Body

Vitamin D is vital for strong bones, immunity, and overall well-being. Many people unknowingly have low levels. Boosting your intake naturally or through diet can make a big difference.
Spend 15–20 minutes daily in morning sunlight without sunscreen to activate vitamin D synthesis.
Salmon, mackerel and sardines are rich in natural vitamin D and support bone health.
Milk, orange juice and cereals often contain added vitamin D—check the labels before buying.
Egg yolks provide a modest amount of vitamin D and make a nutritious addition to meals.
As per NHS guidelines, consider a 10 microgram supplement in winter months when sunlight is limited.
Certain mushrooms exposed to UV light offer plant-based vitamin D for vegetarians and vegans.
Just a teaspoon is packed with vitamin D and omega-3s—great for immunity and joints.
