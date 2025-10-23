Tips To Boost Hydration Levels

Image Credit: Unsplash
Hydration plays a vital role in keeping your body's systems balanced and functioning smoothly. It supports digestion, maintains skin elasticity, regulates temperature, and keeps energy levels stable.
A glass of warm water with lemon in the morning replenishes fluids lost overnight and provides vitamin C to support immunity and skin health.
Thirst often lags behind dehydration. Keep a water bottle nearby and take small sips throughout the day instead of gulping large amounts occasionally.
These fruits and veggies have high water content and also offer electrolytes and antioxidants that support cellular hydration.
Tulsi, mint, or chamomile teas are soothing and hydrating. Excess caffeine can act as a mild diuretic, leading to more fluid loss.
Sweating during workouts or humid weather can deplete electrolytes. Natural drinks like coconut water help maintain balance and hydration.
High sugar and caffeine content can worsen dehydration and irritate the throat. Opt for fresh juices or infused water instead.
Light, warm fluids at night soothe your throat, aid digestion, and top up hydration before sleep especially useful after a smoggy day outdoors.
