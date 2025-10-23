Tips To Boost Hydration Levels

Image Credit: Unsplash


Hydration plays a vital role in keeping your body's systems balanced and functioning smoothly. It supports digestion, maintains skin elasticity, regulates temperature, and keeps energy levels stable. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Warm water and lemon

A glass of warm water with lemon in the morning replenishes fluids lost overnight and provides vitamin C to support immunity and skin health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sip water regularly

Thirst often lags behind dehydration. Keep a water bottle nearby and take small sips throughout the day instead of gulping large amounts occasionally.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Include hydrating foods 

These fruits and veggies have high water content and also offer electrolytes and antioxidants that support cellular hydration.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Choose herbal teas 

Tulsi, mint, or chamomile teas are soothing and hydrating. Excess caffeine can act as a mild diuretic, leading to more fluid loss.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Add electrolytes 

Sweating during workouts or humid weather can deplete electrolytes. Natural drinks like coconut water help maintain balance and hydration.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid excessive sugary drinks 

High sugar and caffeine content can worsen dehydration and irritate the throat. Opt for fresh juices or infused water instead.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Warm soup or haldi milk at night

Light, warm fluids at night soothe your throat, aid digestion, and top up hydration before sleep especially useful after a smoggy day outdoors.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com