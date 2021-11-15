Tips To Beat Air Pollution

Image Credit: Unsplash
The great smog of Delhi is back and the AQI is reaching a severe high. The distorted view, dust, smoke, pollution and a suffocating feeling as soon as you step out of your home, it just couldn't get any worse!
The smog is so dangerous that breathing pollutant air is equivalent to smoking 44 cigarettes in a day! So what can you do to protect yourself and your loved one? Here are some tips to follow
Air purifier is a specialized filter machine that can filter the air with particle material less than PM 2.5. It essentially sanitizes the air, which may include pollutants, allergens, and toxins. Even if you use it for 8-10 hours a day, it is better than breathing all the polluted smoke.
Use a mask and use the right one - you need a N-95 or a N-99 mask, a surgical mask is of no use. Also wear it properly such that there is a proper air lock and isn't lose on the face.
Do not exercise outdoors especially in the mornings when the pollution levels are really high. When you run or jog or even walking faster, you're breathing in more air and hence more polluted air.
Use indoor plants like money plant, aloe vera, in homes and office. They help purify the indoor air and minimise indoor air pollution.
Keep the doors and windows open between 3-5 pm and allow the air to circulate. There should also be a chimney in bathrooms and exhaust in kitchen. On a bright sunny day, concentration of PM 2.5 is the lowest in the air at this time.
Eat jaggery to flush out pollutants from your lungs. Also eat fruits rich in vitamin c and foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Have herbal ginger and tulsi tea as it helps minimize the pollution effects!
Carpool as much as you can whether its for school or offices. Carpooling helps reduce air pollution, traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.
