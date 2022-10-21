Tips To Avoid Festive Weight Gain

The festive season

Festivities are here and there really is no joy in keeping yourself bereft of all the delicious food. However, some unnecessary weight gain is also common during the festivities.

To keep those extra kilos at bay during the festive season, it becomes essential to follow a few steps. Here are some of these.

Do not skip exercise

You should exercise every day for at least 20 minutes. If you are not able to perform a complete workout, go for a run, walk, dance for a while or do some yoga.

Bodyweight exercises

Usually, during festivals like Diwali, you cannot make time to go to the gym. And that's fine for a few days. You can switch to some bodyweight exercises that don't really need any equipment like crunches, planks, squats, or burpees.

Dance and have fun

Dance is a full-body workout and fun at the same time too.  Don't slouch on the couch and enjoy the party with some dancing. Also, try to move around the house as much as possible.

Snack wisely

If you cannot avoid snacking, choose nuts, seeds, boiled eggs or grilled chicken. Protein-rich snacks also slow down the sugar spike in the body.

Use natural sugar

Use natural sweeteners like dates, honey and raisins for preparation of foods and sweets. This will not only benefit you but your guests too.

Choose the right drinks

Sodas and alcohol contain a huge number of calories. Therefore, you should try some healthy options like coconut water, lemon water, detox water, fresh fruit juices or just plain water.

