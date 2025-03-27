Tips For Your Baby Bump Care

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

A growing baby bump needs extra care to keep you and your baby healthy. Follow these essential tips for a smooth pregnancy.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Moisturise Daily

Use oils or creams to prevent stretch marks and keep your skin soft.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water to support amniotic fluid levels and reduce swelling.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Balanced Diet

Include protein, fibre, and vitamins for your baby's healthy development.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Exercise Regularly

Gentle activities like walking or prenatal yoga keep you active and improve circulation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sleep Sideways

Sleeping on your left side enhances blood flow to the baby and reduces pressure on your back.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Comfortable Clothes

Choose breathable fabrics and supportive maternity wear for ease and comfort.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid Harsh Skincare

Opt for natural, pregnancy-safe skincare to protect your sensitive skin.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Stress

Practice meditation, deep breathing, or prenatal massages for relaxation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com