Tips For Sun Protection This Summer

Image Credit: Pexels
Exposure to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation can cause sunburn, which not only damages the skin but also increases the risk of skin cancer, including melanoma. UV radiation can also damage the eyes and increase the risk of cataracts, macular degeneration, and other eye conditions.
Image Credit: Pexels
Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, and apply it generously to all exposed skin, including your face, neck, arms, and legs and reapply sunscreen every two hours.
Image Credit: Unsplash
When spending time outdoors, seek shade under trees, umbrellas, or awnings, especially during peak sun hours (typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.).
Image Credit: Pexels
Cover up with lightweight, long-sleeved shirts, pants, and wide-brimmed hats to shield your skin from the sun. Choose clothing with a tight weave or UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) rating.
Image Credit: Pexels
Protect your eyes from UV radiation by wearing sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays. Look for sunglasses labeled as UV400 or provide 100% UV protection.
Image Credit: Pexels
Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Proper hydration helps regulate body temperature and supports overall health.
Image Credit: Pexels
Avoid artificial sources of UV radiation, such as tanning beds and sun lamps, which can increase the risk of skin cancer and premature aging.
Image Credit: Pexels
Be mindful of the UV index, which indicates the strength of UV radiation in your area. Plan outdoor activities accordingly, and take extra precautions when the UV index is high.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: