Tips For Safe Outdoor Workout In Winter

Exercising outdoors in winter can boost immunity and mood, but colder temperatures require extra precautions to prevent injuries, breathing issues, and strain on the heart.
Cold muscles are more injury-prone and need extra time to loosen up.
Layered clothing helps regulate body temperature and prevents heat loss.
Cover ears, hands, and feet to avoid numbness and frost-related issues.
Breathing through the nose warms and moistens cold air before it reaches the lungs.
Thirst may reduce in winter, but fluid loss still occurs through sweat.
Better visibility and slightly warmer temperatures reduce accident risk.
Cold weather increases cardiac load, so avoid sudden high-intensity bursts.
