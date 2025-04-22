Tips For Pregnancies In Summer

Introduction

Pregnancy during summer can be tough with the added heat, humidity, and fatigue. However, a few mindful habits can help expecting mothers stay cool and safe through the season.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water, coconut water or buttermilk to avoid dehydration and heatstroke.

Breathable Clothes

Opt for loose, cotton clothing to reduce sweat, rashes and overheating.

Avoid Sun

Stay indoors between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to prevent excessive heat exposure.

Light Meals

Frequent, smaller meals help digestion and prevent summer nausea or bloating.

Use Sunscreen

Protect your skin from UV damage using mineral-based SPF products recommended for expecting mothers.

Cool Showers

Refreshing showers reduce heat and swelling, helping regulate body temperature.

Prioritise Rest

Fatigue increases in heat, take naps and elevate feet to reduce swelling.

Monitor Rash

Check for skin irritation under breasts or belly and use gentle powders to soothe it.

