Tips For Pregnancies In Summer

Pregnancy during summer can be tough with the added heat, humidity, and fatigue. However, a few mindful habits can help expecting mothers stay cool and safe through the season.
Drink plenty of water, coconut water or buttermilk to avoid dehydration and heatstroke.
Opt for loose, cotton clothing to reduce sweat, rashes and overheating.
Stay indoors between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to prevent excessive heat exposure.
Frequent, smaller meals help digestion and prevent summer nausea or bloating.
Protect your skin from UV damage using mineral-based SPF products recommended for expecting mothers.
Refreshing showers reduce heat and swelling, helping regulate body temperature.
Fatigue increases in heat, take naps and elevate feet to reduce swelling.
Check for skin irritation under breasts or belly and use gentle powders to soothe it.
