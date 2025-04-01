Tips For Nighttime Heartburn

Introduction

Heartburn at night can disturb your sleep and cause discomfort. Follow these tips to keep acid reflux in check while sleeping.

Eat Light

Have dinner at least 2–3 hours before bedtime to allow digestion.

Avoid Spicy Foods

These trigger acid reflux and worsen heartburn.

Sleep Left Side

This position prevents acid from flowing back into the oesophagus.

Raise Head

Use a wedge pillow to elevate your upper body while sleeping.

Drink Warm Water

A small sip before bed can help neutralise stomach acid.

Avoid Caffeine

These relax the lower esophageal sphincter, leading to reflux.

Chew Gum

This increases saliva production, which helps neutralize stomach acid.

Maintain Weight

Excess weight puts pressure on the stomach, leading to heartburn.

