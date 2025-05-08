Tips For Mental Health During Summers

Image Credit: Unsplash
Summer heat can worsen stress, irritability, and fatigue. Prioritising mental health in hot weather is just as important as physical care. Here are tips to stay emotionally balanced.
Dehydration affects mood and concentration. Drink water consistently throughout the day.
Long days can disrupt sleep. Stick to consistent sleep and wake times.
Too much time indoors and on screens can affect your mood. Take tech breaks.
Start or end your day with 10 minutes of meditation or breathing exercises.
Avoid peak heat. Morning walks can improve your mood and boost vitamin D.
Fruits like watermelon and cucumber calm the body and help reduce irritability.
Socialising, even briefly, helps combat loneliness and lifts spirits.
