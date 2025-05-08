Tips For Mental Health During Summers

Introduction

Summer heat can worsen stress, irritability, and fatigue. Prioritising mental health in hot weather is just as important as physical care. Here are tips to stay emotionally balanced.

Hydration

Dehydration affects mood and concentration. Drink water consistently throughout the day.

Sleep Schedule

Long days can disrupt sleep. Stick to consistent sleep and wake times.

Screen Time

Too much time indoors and on screens can affect your mood. Take tech breaks.

Mindfulness

Start or end your day with 10 minutes of meditation or breathing exercises.

Go Outdoors

Avoid peak heat. Morning walks can improve your mood and boost vitamin D.

Cooling Foods

Fruits like watermelon and cucumber calm the body and help reduce irritability.

Socialise

Socialising, even briefly, helps combat loneliness and lifts spirits.

