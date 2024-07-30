Tips for Maintaining a Healthy Circadian Rhythm

Image Credit: Unsplash
Maintaining a healthy circadian rhythm is essential for overall well-being. Here are some tips.
Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day to regulate your body clock.
Spend time outside during the day to help synchronize your circadian rhythm.
Avoid screens an hour before bedtime to prevent disruption of melatonin production.
Develop a relaxing bedtime routine to signal your body that it's time to wind down.
Eat meals at regular times and avoid heavy meals close to bedtime.
Engage in physical activity during the day to help regulate your sleep-wake cycle.
Avoid long naps during the day, especially late in the afternoon.
Keep your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet to promote better sleep.
