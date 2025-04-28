Tips For Improving Knee Health

Image Credit: Unsplash
Maintaining strong, flexible knees is essential for everyday movement and long-term mobility. Whether you're active or ageing, caring for your knees can prevent pain and injuries.
Excess weight adds stress on your knees, increasing the risk of osteoarthritis and joint damage.
Building muscles like quadriceps and hamstrings provides better support and stability to the knee.
Gentle stretching improves flexibility, reduces stiffness, and keeps the knee joints agile.
Footwear with good cushioning and arch support helps maintain proper knee alignment.
Switching to low-impact exercises like swimming and cycling reduces pressure on knee joints.
Good posture while standing, sitting, and exercising ensures less strain on the knees.
Regular movement keeps joints lubricated, improving knee health and reducing stiffness.
A professional can tailor exercises and therapies to strengthen knees and prevent injury.
