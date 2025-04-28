Tips For Improving Knee Health

Introduction

Maintaining strong, flexible knees is essential for everyday movement and long-term mobility. Whether you're active or ageing, caring for your knees can prevent pain and injuries.

Healthy Weight

Excess weight adds stress on your knees, increasing the risk of osteoarthritis and joint damage.

Strengthen Legs

Building muscles like quadriceps and hamstrings provides better support and stability to the knee.

Stretch Regularly

Gentle stretching improves flexibility, reduces stiffness, and keeps the knee joints agile.

Supportive Shoes

Footwear with good cushioning and arch support helps maintain proper knee alignment.

Avoid Activities

Switching to low-impact exercises like swimming and cycling reduces pressure on knee joints.

Correct Posture

Good posture while standing, sitting, and exercising ensures less strain on the knees.

Stay Active

Regular movement keeps joints lubricated, improving knee health and reducing stiffness.

Consult Physiotherapist

A professional can tailor exercises and therapies to strengthen knees and prevent injury.

