Tips For Healthy Heart Ageing

As we age, the heart's structure and function naturally decline, increasing the risk of heart disease, hypertension, and stroke. Maintaining a healthy heart helps sustain energy, independence, and quality of life well into later years. Fortunately, simple lifestyle changes can go a long way in promoting heart health and slowing age-related decline.

Eat right

Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats to support heart health and reduce cholesterol.

Move

Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise weekly to improve circulation and heart function.

Control blood pressure

Regularly monitor your blood pressure and follow medical advice to prevent arterial damage and heart disease.

Manage cholesterol

Limit saturated fats and increase fibre intake to keep LDL cholesterol in check and protect arteries.

Stay hydrated

Adequate hydration helps maintain blood volume and promotes proper circulation.

Manage stress

Practicing meditation, yoga, or deep breathing reduces chronic stress that harms heart health.

Regular check-ups

Early detection of heart conditions helps manage risks effectively and prevents serious complications.

