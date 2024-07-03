Tips for Healthy Digestion in Monsoon

Image Credit:Unsplash
The monsoon season, with its damp and humid weather, can lead to various digestive issues. Following these tips can help you avoid digestive issues and enjoy the monsoon season in good health.
Opt for freshly cooked, easy-to-digest meals. Avoid heavy, oily, and spicy foods to reduce digestive strain.
Drink clean, boiled, or filtered water. Herbal teas and warm soups can also aid digestion and prevent dehydration.
Include yogurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables to promote healthy gut flora.
Stick to home-cooked meals to minimize the risk of foodborne illnesses.
Consume fiber-rich seasonal fruits like pears and apples to aid digestion.
Prefer cooked foods over raw to avoid ingesting harmful bacteria.
Drink peppermint, ginger, and chamomile teas to soothe the digestive system.
