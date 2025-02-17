Tips For Combating Insomnia

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Struggling with sleepless nights? Insomnia can affect your health and daily life. Here are some tips to improve your sleep quality.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sleep Schedule

Go to bed and wake up at the same time daily to regulate your body clock.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Screen Time

Reduce exposure to blue light from phones and TVs at least an hour before sleeping.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Bedtime Routine

Reading, meditation, or warm baths can help signal your body it's time to sleep.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid Caffeine

Limit coffee, alcohol, and heavy meals before bedtime to prevent sleep disruptions.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sleep Hygiene

Ensure a dark, quiet, and cool environment for better sleep.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Exercise Regularly

Physical activity during the day promotes restful sleep at night.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Stress

Try deep breathing, yoga, or journaling to calm your mind before bed.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com