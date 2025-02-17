Tips For Combating Insomnia

Image Credit: Unsplash
Struggling with sleepless nights? Insomnia can affect your health and daily life. Here are some tips to improve your sleep quality.
Go to bed and wake up at the same time daily to regulate your body clock.
Reduce exposure to blue light from phones and TVs at least an hour before sleeping.
Reading, meditation, or warm baths can help signal your body it's time to sleep.
Limit coffee, alcohol, and heavy meals before bedtime to prevent sleep disruptions.
Ensure a dark, quiet, and cool environment for better sleep.
Physical activity during the day promotes restful sleep at night.
Try deep breathing, yoga, or journaling to calm your mind before bed.
