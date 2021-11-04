Tips For A Safe And Healthy Diwali

Image Credit: Unsplash
It's Diwali, the festival of lights, and time to celebrate togetherness and happiness! We must also remember enjoyment and health go hand-in-hand. Here are some tips to achieve this.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Diwali means loads of delicious food. Do not stay away from your favorite dishes but balance it with homage made sweets and other dishes.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Indulge in creative activities like making diyas, lanterns etc. and involve your friends and family. You can create innovative biodegradable diyas from orange peels.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra suggests to throw out all junk, carbonated drinks, processed and convenience foods, refined oils and aluminium utensils and non-stick pans.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Say no to crackers as they cause noise and smoke, which affect all especially young, old, and pets. Let's celebrate pollution free Diwali.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Gifts help show gratitude! But instead of a expensive gifts buy your loved ones healthy gifts like a preventive health checkup.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Refrain from using hand sanitizer before lighting diyas. Since sanitizers are alcohol-based, which makes them inflammable hence can lead to fire and burn.
Image Credit: unsplash
Avoid gatherings or large parties. Best to have small family get-togethers. But if you do go ensure that all of you have gotten your Covid-19 vaccine shots and are wearing a mask.
Image Credit: unsplash
Spend a gadget-free day and spend all your time in the company of your loved ones - your friends and family.
Image Credit: unsplash
Festivals can be celebrated to the fullest only if you are fit and fine. Do not avoid your exercise routine.
Image Credit: Getty
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: