Tips For A Safe And Healthy Diwali

Image Credit: Unsplash

Intro

It's Diwali, the festival of lights, and time to celebrate togetherness and happiness! We must also remember enjoyment and health go hand-in-hand. Here are some tips to achieve this.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Eat Healthy

Diwali means loads of delicious food. Do not stay away from your favorite dishes but balance it with homage made sweets and other dishes.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Get Creative

Indulge in creative activities like making diyas, lanterns etc. and involve your friends and family. You can create innovative biodegradable diyas from orange peels.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Declutter 

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra suggests to throw out all junk, carbonated drinks, processed and convenience foods, refined oils and aluminium utensils and non-stick pans.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Say No To Crackers 

Say no to crackers as they cause noise and smoke, which affect all especially young, old, and pets. Let's celebrate pollution free Diwali.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Gifting 

Gifts help show gratitude! But instead of a expensive gifts buy your loved ones healthy gifts like a preventive health checkup.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Use of Sanitizers

Refrain from using hand sanitizer before lighting diyas. Since sanitizers are alcohol-based, which makes them inflammable hence can lead to fire and burn. 

Image Credit: unsplash

Covid Protocols 

Avoid gatherings or large parties. Best to have small family get-togethers. But if you do go ensure that all of you have gotten your Covid-19 vaccine shots and are wearing a mask. 

Image Credit: unsplash

Time 

Spend a gadget-free day and spend all your time in the company of your loved ones - your friends and family.

Image Credit: unsplash

Exercise

Festivals can be celebrated to the fullest only if you are fit and fine. Do not avoid your exercise routine. 

Image Credit: Getty

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com