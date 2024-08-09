Tips For A Flu-Proof Monsoon

Image Credit: iStock

Introduction

The monsoon season brings with it a higher risk of flu and infections. Here are some essential tips to keep yourself flu-proof during this time.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Boost Your Immunity

Include immune-boosting foods like citrus fruits, garlic, and ginger in your diet.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and help your body fight infections.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Maintain Good Hygiene

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid Crowded Places

Minimise exposure to crowded places where the flu virus can spread easily.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Get Vaccinated

Ensure you and your family members get the annual flu vaccine.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Use Hand Sanitisers

Carry a hand sanitiser for times when washing hands isn't possible.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Proper Ventilation

Keep your living spaces well-ventilated to reduce the spread of viruses.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Rest and Recover

Get adequate sleep and rest to strengthen your immune system.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: iStock

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com