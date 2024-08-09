Tips For A Flu-Proof Monsoon

Image Credit: iStock
The monsoon season brings with it a higher risk of flu and infections. Here are some essential tips to keep yourself flu-proof during this time.
Include immune-boosting foods like citrus fruits, garlic, and ginger in your diet.
Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and help your body fight infections.
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.
Minimise exposure to crowded places where the flu virus can spread easily.
Ensure you and your family members get the annual flu vaccine.
Carry a hand sanitiser for times when washing hands isn't possible.
Keep your living spaces well-ventilated to reduce the spread of viruses.
Get adequate sleep and rest to strengthen your immune system.
