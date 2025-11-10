Things To Know About Statins For Cholesterol

Image Credit: Pexels
Statins are a class of medications commonly prescribed to help lower cholesterol levels in the bloodstream. They work by inhibiting a specific enzyme in the liver that is essential for cholesterol production.
By reducing cholesterol levels, statins also help lower the risk of complications associated with it.
While statins are generally well-tolerated, they can have a few side effects
Some individuals may experience minor side effects like bloating, rash, headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Several studies indicate that statins can cause muscle damage and memory-related problems. However, these effects are usually reversible upon discontinuation of the medication.
Statins can effectively lower cholesterol levels and are effective in reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke. However, it is crucial to address the root cause
Several factors collectively affect cholesterol levels, including your diet, levels of physical activity, body weight, and other lifestyle factors.
High levels of cholesterol in the blood can be a concerning health condition. However, it can be effectively managed with a combination of medical interventions and lifestyle modifications.
