These Nutrient-Rich Drinks Will Help During Pregnancy

Proper nutrition during pregnancy is crucial for the health of both mother and baby. Nutrient-rich drinks can complement a balanced diet, offering essential vitamins and minerals. Here are some beneficial beverages for expectant mothers.
Berries, Yogurt, and Spinach when combined are a great source of antioxidants, calcium and iron.
Or plant based alternatives are a great source of calcium, vitamin D, and protein.
Helps alleviate morning sickness and provides important hydration.
Spinach or beet juice provides folate and iron.
Hydrates and supplies potassium and electrolytes.
Boosts immune health with vitamin C and aids digestion.
Certain herbal teas like peppermint can soothe the stomach.
