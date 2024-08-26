These Meals That Will Help You Last An Entire Day

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Sustaining energy throughout a busy day starts with the right meals. These nutrient-packed meals are designed to keep you full and energised from morning until night.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Oatmeal + Nuts/ Fruit

A hearty breakfast that combines fibre, protein, and healthy fats to keep you full until lunchtime.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Quinoa Salad + Veggies

A protein-rich lunch that's light yet satisfying, providing sustained energy.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Chicken + Brown Rice

A balanced dinner with lean protein, complex carbs, and veggies to keep you going.

Image Credit:  Unsplash

Greek Yogurt + Berries

A mid-morning snack rich in probiotics, protein, and antioxidants.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Hummus + Veggies

A fibre-rich afternoon snack that provides energy without weighing you down.

Image Credit: iStock

Smoothie + Spinach

A nutrient-dense, portable option for any time of day, add protein powder for more nutrition.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Egg + Avocado Toast

A balanced breakfast or snack that offers healthy fats and protein for lasting energy.

Image Credit: Unsplash

