These Hereditary Diseases Are Pulling You Down

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Hereditary diseases can have a significant impact on your health, often requiring lifelong management. Understanding these conditions can help in early detection and better management.

Image Credit: Unsplaash

Heart Disease

Genetics can play a role in the likelihood of developing cardiovascular issues.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Diabetes

A family history of diabetes increases your risk of developing the condition.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Cancer

Certain cancers, such as breast and colorectal, can be inherited genetically.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Haemophilia

This genetic disorder affects the blood's ability to clot, leading to excessive bleeding.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Cystic Fibrosis

A hereditary disease that causes severe damage to the lungs and digestive system.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Huntington's Disease

A genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sickle Cell Anaemia

An inherited blood disorder that leads to misshapen red blood cells, causing various health complications.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com