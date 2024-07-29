The Benefits of Aromatherapy for Stress Relief

Image Credit: Unsplash
Aromatherapy uses essential oils to improve physical and emotional health. Here are some key benefits for stress relief.
Essential oils like lavender and chamomile can help reduce anxiety by calming the nervous system.
Scents like sandalwood and bergamot promote relaxation and improve sleep quality.
Citrus oils like lemon and orange uplift mood and provide an energy boost.
Peppermint and eucalyptus oils help relieve muscle tension and headaches.
Rosemary and peppermint oils enhance concentration and mental clarity.
Ylang-ylang and frankincense are effective in promoting deep relaxation and reducing stress levels.
Geranium and clary sage oils help balance hormones, which can reduce stress-related symptoms.
Tea tree and thyme oils have antimicrobial properties that support immune health.
