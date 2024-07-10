Tackle Anxiety and Depression in Children

Introduction

Children can experience anxiety and depression just like adults. Here are some ways to tackle these mental health issues in children.

Recognise Symptoms

Excessive worry, restlessness, and physical symptoms like headaches.

Signs of Depression

Persistent sadness, loss of interest in activities, and changes in appetite or sleep.

Open Communication

Encourage children to talk about their feelings and listen without judgment.

Professional Help

Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) and counselling can be effective.

Healthy Lifestyle

Regular physical activity and a balanced diet can improve mental health.

Consistent Routine

A consistent daily routine provides a sense of security.

Limit Screen Time

Excessive screen time can worsen anxiety and depression.

Mindfulness/Relaxation

Encourage practices like deep breathing, meditation, and yoga.

Support Groups

Joining support groups can provide children and their families with additional support and resources.

