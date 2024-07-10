Tackle Anxiety and Depression in Children

Image Credit: Unsplash
Children can experience anxiety and depression just like adults. Here are some ways to tackle these mental health issues in children.
Excessive worry, restlessness, and physical symptoms like headaches.
Persistent sadness, loss of interest in activities, and changes in appetite or sleep.
Encourage children to talk about their feelings and listen without judgment.
Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) and counselling can be effective.
Regular physical activity and a balanced diet can improve mental health.
A consistent daily routine provides a sense of security.
Excessive screen time can worsen anxiety and depression.
Encourage practices like deep breathing, meditation, and yoga.
Joining support groups can provide children and their families with additional support and resources.
