Symptoms Of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM)

Introduction

Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis is a rare but deadly brain infection caused by Naegleria fowleri. It typically enters the body through the nose during water exposure.

Severe Headache

Often one of the first symptoms, signalling inflammation of the brain lining.

Fever

A high fever with nausea may resemble flu but progresses rapidly in PAM cases.

Stiff Neck

Neck rigidity results from brain swelling and mimics bacterial meningitis symptoms.

Sensitivity To Light

Photophobia occurs due to irritation of the brain membranes and nervous system.

Vomiting

Intense and frequent vomiting is a response to increased intracranial pressure.

Confusion

As the infection progresses, patients may become disoriented or see things that aren't there.

Loss Of Balance

Difficulty walking or coordination problems point to neurological impairment.

Seizures Or Coma

In advanced stages, seizures or coma may occur, usually indicating fatal progression.

