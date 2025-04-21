Image Credit: Unsplash
Primary amoebic meningoencephalitis is a rare but deadly brain infection caused by Naegleria fowleri. It typically enters the body through the nose during water exposure.
Often one of the first symptoms, signalling inflammation of the brain lining.
A high fever with nausea may resemble flu but progresses rapidly in PAM cases.
Neck rigidity results from brain swelling and mimics bacterial meningitis symptoms.
Photophobia occurs due to irritation of the brain membranes and nervous system.
Intense and frequent vomiting is a response to increased intracranial pressure.
As the infection progresses, patients may become disoriented or see things that aren't there.
Difficulty walking or coordination problems point to neurological impairment.
In advanced stages, seizures or coma may occur, usually indicating fatal progression.
