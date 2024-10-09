Symptoms Of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) can develop slowly over time, and its symptoms may not be noticeable in the early stages. However, recognising the signs early on can lead to timely treatment and management. Here are the key symptoms to watch for.

Fatigue/Weakness

As the kidneys lose function, waste builds up in the body, leading to extreme tiredness and lack of energy.

Changes In Urination

Frequent urination, particularly at night, or reduced urine output can be a sign of CKD.

Swollen Feet/Ankles

When kidneys fail to eliminate excess fluid, it can cause swelling in the feet, ankles, and even the face.

Shortness Of Breath

Fluid buildup in the lungs can cause difficulty breathing, especially during physical activity.

High Blood Pressure

CKD often leads to high blood pressure, which can worsen kidney damage over time.

Persistent Itching

Toxins that accumulate in the blood due to poor kidney function can cause severe itching, especially on the skin.

Nausea/Vomiting

The buildup of waste in the bloodstream can cause nausea, vomiting, and a loss of appetite.

