Symptoms Of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Image Credit: Unsplash
Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) can develop slowly over time, and its symptoms may not be noticeable in the early stages. However, recognising the signs early on can lead to timely treatment and management. Here are the key symptoms to watch for.
Image Credit: Unsplash
As the kidneys lose function, waste builds up in the body, leading to extreme tiredness and lack of energy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Frequent urination, particularly at night, or reduced urine output can be a sign of CKD.
Image Credit: Unsplash
When kidneys fail to eliminate excess fluid, it can cause swelling in the feet, ankles, and even the face.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Fluid buildup in the lungs can cause difficulty breathing, especially during physical activity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
CKD often leads to high blood pressure, which can worsen kidney damage over time.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Toxins that accumulate in the blood due to poor kidney function can cause severe itching, especially on the skin.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The buildup of waste in the bloodstream can cause nausea, vomiting, and a loss of appetite.
Image Credit: Unsplash