Symptoms Of Bohring-Opitz Syndrome

Bohring-Opitz Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects growth and development. Here are key symptoms to look out for.
Includes a broad nose, wide-set eyes, and a prominent forehead.
Infants may have low birth weight and struggle to gain weight.
Many babies experience trouble sucking and swallowing.
Cognitive impairment and developmental delays are common.
Children may keep their arms in a flexed, inward position.
Many affected individuals experience recurrent seizures.
Eye abnormalities like strabismus (crossed eyes) may occur.
Frequent infections are common due to low immunity.
