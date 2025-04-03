Symptoms Of Bohring-Opitz Syndrome

Introduction

Bohring-Opitz Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects growth and development. Here are key symptoms to look out for.

Facial Features

Includes a broad nose, wide-set eyes, and a prominent forehead.

Growth Delays

Infants may have low birth weight and struggle to gain weight.

Feeding Difficulties

Many babies experience trouble sucking and swallowing.

Intellectual Disabilities

Cognitive impairment and developmental delays are common.

Nutritional Deficiency

Lack of protein, vitamins, and minerals weakens the skin, making it vulnerable.

Abnormal Posture

Children may keep their arms in a flexed, inward position.

Seizures

Many affected individuals experience recurrent seizures.

Vision Problems

Eye abnormalities like strabismus (crossed eyes) may occur.

Weakened Immunity

Frequent infections are common due to low immunity.

