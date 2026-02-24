Image Credit: Unsplash
An allergic reaction may occur due to potential allergens in the environment; the severity of the reaction varies from person to person. Here are symptoms of an allergic reaction that can help you take anti-allergy medication and the necessary precautions for relief.
Depending on the severity of the allergic reaction, skin rashes, hives, itching, and eczema are common occurrences.
Coughing, wheezing, sneezing, a runny nose, and nasal congestion are common byproducts of an allergic reaction.
Your eyes could develop redness, tearing, or itching, signalling allergic conjunctivitis.
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea are common during food allergies.
If your feet, eyes, tongue, or face swell up, it is a severe allergic reaction, and immediate help is needed.
Wheezing, shortness of breath, and tightness in the chest are severe allergic symptoms that signal immediate medical guidance.
If you become dizzy, faint, or have low blood pressure and a rapid pulse, then you may be suffering from a severe allergic reaction.
