Symptoms Of An Allergic Reaction

Image Credit: Unsplash


An allergic reaction may occur due to potential allergens in the environment; the severity of the reaction varies from person to person. Here are symptoms of an allergic reaction that can help you take anti-allergy medication and the necessary precautions for relief.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Depending on the severity of the allergic reaction, skin rashes, hives, itching, and eczema are common occurrences.

Skin Reaction

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Coughing, wheezing, sneezing, a runny nose, and nasal congestion are common byproducts of an allergic reaction.

Respiratory Symptoms

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Your eyes could develop redness, tearing, or itching, signalling allergic conjunctivitis.

Effect On The Eyes

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea are common during food allergies.

Digestive Issues

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If your feet, eyes, tongue, or face swell up, it is a severe allergic reaction, and immediate help is needed.

Rapid Onset Of Swelling

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Wheezing, shortness of breath, and tightness in the chest are severe allergic symptoms that signal immediate medical guidance.

Difficulty In Breathing

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you become dizzy, faint, or have low blood pressure and a rapid pulse, then you may be suffering from a severe allergic reaction.

Circulatory System Failure

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com