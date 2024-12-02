Symptoms Of Allergic Food Reactions To Look Out For

Food allergies can range from mild discomfort to life-threatening reactions. Early detection of symptoms is essential to prevent complications.

Hives or Skin Rash

Red, itchy bumps appearing after eating.

Swelling

Swelling of lips, tongue, or throat.

Stomach Issues

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea.

Breathing Difficulties

Wheezing or shortness of breath.

Tingling Sensation

Tingling in the mouth or lips.

Runny Nose

Nasal congestion or sneezing.

Anaphylaxis

A severe reaction causing shock or collapse.

