Symptoms Of Allergic Food Reactions To Look Out For

Food allergies can range from mild discomfort to life-threatening reactions. Early detection of symptoms is essential to prevent complications.
Red, itchy bumps appearing after eating.
Swelling of lips, tongue, or throat.
Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea.
Wheezing or shortness of breath.
Tingling in the mouth or lips.
Nasal congestion or sneezing.
A severe reaction causing shock or collapse.
