A stroke can manifest as certain symptoms that need attention and immediate medical attention for treatment.
The symptoms of a stroke can manifest as sudden dropping in the leg, arms, and face on one side of the body.
One side of the face may appear to be uneven or droop while smiling.
Slurred speech, difficulty understanding simple sentences, and confusion are symptoms of a stroke.
When you are unable to see suddenly, your vision becomes blurry, or there is a loss of vision in one or both eyes.
The onset of a sudden, severe headache accompanied by vomiting or dizziness could be a sign of a stroke.
If you have trouble walking, dizziness, or are unable to coordinate simple tasks, then it may signal a stroke.
