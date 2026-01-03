Surprising Sources Of Plant Protein

Image Credit: Unsplash
Studies reveal that plant-based foods beyond beans and lentils can provide powerful protein amounts.
Researchers highlight that quinoa is a complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids.
Studies note that peanuts deliver protein along with healthy fats and micronutrients.
Studies show that oats contribute protein while also supporting heart health through soluble fibre.
Studies report that broccoli offers protein alongside antioxidants and vitamins for overall wellness.
Health reports confirm that sunflower seeds are rich in protein and contain beneficial minerals like magnesium.
Studies emphasise that mushrooms provide protein and unique compounds that support immunity.
