Surprising Sources Of Plant Protein

Studies reveal that plant-based foods beyond beans and lentils can provide powerful protein amounts.

Quinoa

Researchers highlight that quinoa is a complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids.

Peanuts

Studies note that peanuts deliver protein along with healthy fats and micronutrients.

Oats

Studies show that oats contribute protein while also supporting heart health through soluble fibre.

Broccoli

Studies report that broccoli offers protein alongside antioxidants and vitamins for overall wellness.

Sunflower Seeds

Health reports confirm that sunflower seeds are rich in protein and contain beneficial minerals like magnesium.

Sunflower Seeds

Mushrooms

Studies emphasise that mushrooms provide protein and unique compounds that support immunity.

