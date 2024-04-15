Image Credit: Pexels
Adding certain superfoods to your diet can indeed help lower blood sugar levels, particularly for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing it. Superfoods are nutrient-rich foods that offer a wide array of health benefits, including regulating blood sugar levels.
Leafy greens are low in calories and carbohydrates but rich in fibre, which slows down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, helping to stabilise blood sugar levels.
Berries are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre. The fibre content helps slow down digestion and the release of sugar into the bloodstream, preventing spikes in blood sugar levels.
Oats are a great source of soluble fibre, which forms a gel-like substance in the digestive tract and slows down the absorption of glucose. This helps to keep blood sugar levels stable.
Legumes are high in fibre and protein and have a low glycemic index, meaning they cause a gradual rise in blood sugar levels. They can also improve insulin sensitivity.
Cinnamon contains compounds that can mimic the effects of insulin and improve insulin sensitivity. It may help lower blood sugar levels and improve glucose metabolism.
Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels.
Greek yogurt is high in protein and low in carbohydrates, making it a good choice for stabilising blood sugar levels. It also contains probiotics, which may improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation.
