Superfoods To Eat During Pregnancy

Right food choices are crucial during pregnancy for proper development of the unborn child. It helps ensure healthy bodyweight of the baby during birth.
Numerous pregnancy-related issues, such as slow foetal growth, low birth weight and maternal weight loss are often a result of undernutrition during pregnancy.
A few superfoods should be a part of every pregnant woman's diet. These are highly nutritious and also easily available. Here's a list.
Milk, cheese and yoghurt should not be missed. These are some of the best food sources of calcium which also have significant amounts of phosphorus, B vitamins, healthy fats, magnesium and zinc.
Legumes are excellent sources of iron, folate, fibre, protein and other nutrients that your body needs during pregnancy.
Sweet potatoes are also high in beta carotene, a plant compound that your body uses to make vitamin A. This vitamin also plays a role in infant development.
Omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial and have a number of advantages. These aid in the development of baby's brain and eyes. Fatty fishes like salmon are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids.
Oranges, strawberries, bell peppers and broccoli are some of the vitamin C food sources. Vitamin C enhances iron absorption and supports infant growth.
Iron-rich foods like spinach, beans, lentils, meat and green leafy vegetables all help the mother's body produce more blood for the unborn child.
Whole grains are packed with fiber, vitamins and plant compounds. Some whole grains, like oats and quinoa, also contain a fair amount of protein.
