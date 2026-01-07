Sunlight Therapy: How Morning Rays Heal

Image Credit: Unsplash
Stepping into the light to reset your internal clock and brighten your mood. By getting morning sunlight, you can avail a powerful, free tool for total body synchronisation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Every 30 minutes of sun exposure before 10 a.m. is linked to a 23-minute earlier sleep onset, helping you fall asleep faster at night.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Morning light triggers serotonin production, with studies showing a 41% remission rate in non-seasonal depression through bright light therapy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Just 10–30 minutes of direct sunlight provides the body with the "sunshine vitamin" essential for bone and immune health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
Increased morning light exposure is significantly associated with greater total sleep time and fewer nighttime disturbances.
Bright morning light has been found to improve attention spans and mental alertness throughout the workday.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Early rays signal the brain to stop melatonin production and start cortisol release, providing a natural energy boost.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Early exposure to sunlight is linked to a lower Body Mass Index (BMI) and better metabolic regulation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: