Sunflower Seeds Health Benefits

Image Credit: Unsplash


Sunflower seeds are incredibly healthy when eaten in moderation. Packed with protein, healthy fats, fibre, and essential nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, and selenium, they support heart, skin, and immune health. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Rich in antioxidants 

Loaded with vitamin E and selenium, sunflower seeds protect cells from oxidative stress and support healthy aging.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Boost heart health 

Their unsaturated fats, magnesium, and phytosterols help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and maintain good cholesterol levels.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Support healthy skin 

Sunflower seeds in vitamin E promotes skin repair, reduces dryness, and shields the skin from UV damage.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Enhance immunity 

Nutrients like zinc and selenium in sunflower seeds strengthen the immune system and improve the body's defence against infections.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Aid in weight management 

Sunflower seeds are high in fibre and protein which helps keep you full longer, reducing unhealthy snacking and cravings.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Promote brain health 

Vitamin B6 and healthy fats support nerve function and improve mood and cognitive performance.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Reduce inflammation 

Sunflower seeds contain flavonoids and other plant compounds that help lower inflammation in the body.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com