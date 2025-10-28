Sunflower Seeds Health Benefits

Image Credit: Unsplash
Sunflower seeds are incredibly healthy when eaten in moderation. Packed with protein, healthy fats, fibre, and essential nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, and selenium, they support heart, skin, and immune health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Loaded with vitamin E and selenium, sunflower seeds protect cells from oxidative stress and support healthy aging.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Their unsaturated fats, magnesium, and phytosterols help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and maintain good cholesterol levels.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sunflower seeds in vitamin E promotes skin repair, reduces dryness, and shields the skin from UV damage.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Nutrients like zinc and selenium in sunflower seeds strengthen the immune system and improve the body's defence against infections.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sunflower seeds are high in fibre and protein which helps keep you full longer, reducing unhealthy snacking and cravings.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Vitamin B6 and healthy fats support nerve function and improve mood and cognitive performance.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sunflower seeds contain flavonoids and other plant compounds that help lower inflammation in the body.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: