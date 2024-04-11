Summer Fruits You Cannot Afford To Miss

Image Credit: Pexels
With the summer season here, it is the time to indulge in the goodness of fruits that are not only delicious but highly nutritious.
The king of fruits, mango contains antioxidants, vitamin C, fibre and several other essential nutrients. It can help keep digestive issues at bay.
Interestingly, watermelon is almost 92% water. The high water content of this fruit can keep you hydrated. It is also loaded with beneficial plant compounds.
Muskmelon is a fibre-rich fruit that helps boost immunity and promote heart health. Even its seeds are nutrient-dense.
Packed with beneficial plant compounds, peaches can help combat oxidative damage. Eat fresh peaches for better digestion, immunity and skin and heart health.
Banana may aid in weight loss. This low-calorie fruit is very nutritious and filling. It is known as one of the best potassium sources that can assist in regulating blood pressure.
Litchi is a small juicy fruit with an amazing taste. It is a good source of several vitamins, minerals, and healthy antioxidants.
Pineapple contains disease-fighting antioxidants and can help you fight inflammation. Pineapple juice is also a popular remedy for cough.
