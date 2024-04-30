Summer Foods To Control Blood Sugars

Image Credit: Pexels
Controlling blood sugar levels is crucial for overall health, particularly for individuals with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Here are some summer foods that can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.
Image Credit: Pexels
Berries are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and polyphenols, which slow down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates. Additionally, berries have a low glycemic index.
Image Credit: Pexels
Cucumbers are low in carbohydrates and calories but high in water and fibre which helps stabilise blood sugar levels.
Image Credit: Pexels
Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that may help reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity. They also have a low GI score.
Image Credit: Pexels
Despite its sweetness, watermelon has a low GI due to its high water content and relatively low carbohydrate content.
Image Credit: Pexels
Green beans have a low GI and are high in fibre, vitamins and minerals. Therefore, adding green beans to your balanced diet can help improve blood sugar levels.
Image Credit: Pexels
Zucchini can be used as a substitute for higher-carb foods like pasta or rice, making it an excellent option for controlling blood sugar levels and promoting weight management.
Image Credit: Pexels
Avocado is high in monounsaturated fats, fibre, and potassium, which help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: