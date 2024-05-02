Foods That Reduce Body Heat

Introduction

As the temperature is rising, it is important to  take preventive measures to avoid the adverse effects of these heatwaves. Here are some foods that help cool down your body temperature.

Water

Proper hydration is of utmost importance during the summer season. It can also help you maintain your body's temperature.

Cucumbers

Cucumber is one of the vegetables with highest water content. It is refreshing and hydrating at the same time.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk is one of the very few protein-rich foods that cool down the body. It is also a refreshing beverage and also provides relief from gut issues.

Mint leaves

Mint leaves are cooling to the body. It can be used to enhance the flavour of your fruit juices, lemonades, ice teas, and other summer beverages.

Watermelon

Watermelon is made up of approximately 90% water. It can help keep the body cool effectively.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are a great source of hydration and vitamin C, both of which work as a shield against hot weather.

Avocado

Unlike other fatty foods that might dehydrate the body, avocados are hydrating and the fats help the body absorb other vitamins better.

