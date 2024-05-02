Foods That Reduce Body Heat

Image Credit: Pexels
As the temperature is rising, it is important to take preventive measures to avoid the adverse effects of these heatwaves. Here are some foods that help cool down your body temperature.
Proper hydration is of utmost importance during the summer season. It can also help you maintain your body's temperature.
Cucumber is one of the vegetables with highest water content. It is refreshing and hydrating at the same time.
Buttermilk is one of the very few protein-rich foods that cool down the body. It is also a refreshing beverage and also provides relief from gut issues.
Mint leaves are cooling to the body. It can be used to enhance the flavour of your fruit juices, lemonades, ice teas, and other summer beverages.
Watermelon is made up of approximately 90% water. It can help keep the body cool effectively.
Citrus fruits are a great source of hydration and vitamin C, both of which work as a shield against hot weather.
Unlike other fatty foods that might dehydrate the body, avocados are hydrating and the fats help the body absorb other vitamins better.
