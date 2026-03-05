Stretches For Lower Back Pain

The natural curvature of the spine gets disturbed when the sitting chair is not aligned with it. There are stretches that can lower the amount of back pain, which can cause uneasiness.

Manage Chronic Diseases

Studies suggest that yoga-based stretches can reduce chronic lower back pain and improve overall flexibility.

Cat-Cow Yoga Asana

Manage Chronic Diseases

This gentle yoga exercise can lower the pain level and relieve tension in the lower back muscles.

Child's Pose

Manage Chronic Diseases

This extension yoga asana can reduce spinal disc pain and make the posture better when performed safely.

Cobra Stretch

Manage Chronic Diseases

The natural curvature of the spine requires maintenance, and hamstring flexibility plays a role in it.

Hamstring Stretch

Manage Chronic Diseases

The core-engaging exercise helps prevent recurring lower back pain as it stabilises the spine.

Bridge Pose

