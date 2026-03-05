Stretches For Lower Back Pain

Image Credit: Pexels
The natural curvature of the spine gets disturbed when the sitting chair is not aligned with it. There are stretches that can lower the amount of back pain, which can cause uneasiness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Studies suggest that yoga-based stretches can reduce chronic lower back pain and improve overall flexibility.
Image Credit: Unsplash
This gentle yoga exercise can lower the pain level and relieve tension in the lower back muscles.
Image Credit: Unsplash
This extension yoga asana can reduce spinal disc pain and make the posture better when performed safely.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The natural curvature of the spine requires maintenance, and hamstring flexibility plays a role in it.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The core-engaging exercise helps prevent recurring lower back pain as it stabilises the spine.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
