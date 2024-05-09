Stress: Signs Of High Cortisol Levels

Introduction

Stress triggers physiological and psychological reactions aimed at helping the body cope with the situation. Cortisol is often referred to as the "stress hormone" because it is released in response to stress and plays a central role in the body's stress response system.

Weight gain

High cortisol levels can lead to increased appetite and cravings for sugary or fatty foods, which can contribute to weight gain, particularly around the abdomen.

Fatigue

Cortisol helps regulate energy levels throughout the day, but chronically elevated levels can disrupt this balance, leading to feelings of fatigue and low energy.

Sleep problems

Cortisol levels naturally fluctuate throughout the day. However, high cortisol levels, especially at night, can interfere with sleep quality and lead to insomnia or disrupted sleep patterns.

Anxiety and irritability

Cortisol is involved in the body's fight-or-flight response to stress, so elevated levels can make you feel more anxious, irritable, or on edge.

Digestive issues

Chronic stress and high cortisol levels can negatively impact digestion, leading to symptoms like bloating, gas, constipation, or diarrhoea.

Weakened immunity

While cortisol initially helps suppress non-essential functions like the immune system during times of acute stress, chronically elevated levels can weaken immune function over time.

High blood pressure

Cortisol can temporarily increase blood pressure. However, prolonged elevation of cortisol levels can contribute to chronic hypertension and increase the risk of cardiovascular problems.

