Stress-Relieving Tips For Better Sleep

Relieving stress can make it much easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. Stress activates cortisol, the body's “alert” hormone, which interferes with melatonin and disrupts the sleep cycle. Calming the mind and body before bedtime helps reduce racing thoughts, lower heart rate, and signal the brain that it's safe to rest, leading to deeper, more restorative sleep.
Slow, mindful breaths lower stress hormones and relax your nervous system. Try deep breathing 5-10 mins before bed.
Light movement eases muscle tension and calms the body before bed. Do gentle yoga or stretching before bed.
Limit screens before bedtime as blue light and late-night scrolling keep your brain wired and restless.
Try journaling your worries, writing down thoughts helps clear mental clutter and reduce anxiety.
Sip calming herbal teas like chamomile, tulsi, or lavender tea can promote relaxation naturally.
Soft music, white noise or guided meditation can ease stress signals. Listen to soothing sounds when you get in bed.
Consistent bedtime habits train your body to shift from stress to rest.
