Stress-Relieving Tips For Better Sleep

Image Credit: Unsplash


Relieving stress can make it much easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. Stress activates cortisol, the body's “alert” hormone, which interferes with melatonin and disrupts the sleep cycle. Calming the mind and body before bedtime helps reduce racing thoughts, lower heart rate, and signal the brain that it's safe to rest, leading to deeper, more restorative sleep.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Practice deep breathing

Slow, mindful breaths lower stress hormones and relax your nervous system. Try deep breathing 5-10 mins before bed. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Yoga or stretching

Light movement eases muscle tension and calms the body before bed. Do gentle yoga or stretching before bed.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Limit screens before bed

Limit screens before bedtime as blue light and late-night scrolling keep your brain wired and restless.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Journaling 

Try journaling your worries, writing down thoughts helps clear mental clutter and reduce anxiety.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sip herbal teas

Sip calming herbal teas like chamomile, tulsi, or lavender tea can promote relaxation naturally.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Listen to soothing music

Soft music, white noise or guided meditation can ease stress signals. Listen to soothing sounds when you get in bed. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Set a wind-down routine

Consistent bedtime habits train your body to shift from stress to rest.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com