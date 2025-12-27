Stress Relief After Festive Rush

After the festive cheer fades, many experience fatigue and emotional dips. Studies call this the post-holiday blues, a stress response linked to disrupted routines and heightened expectations.

Manage Chronic Diseases
Studies show post-holiday stress often stems from exhaustion, overspending, and irregular sleep.

Festive Rush Fallout

Stanford researchers highlight stress as a mind-body problem, triggering both emotional and physical strain.

Mind-Body Connection

Sleep Reset

Studies advise restoring circadian rhythm with consistent sleep schedules to reduce anxiety.

Breathing Breaks

Short mindfulness and breathing exercises lower cortisol levels, easing tension.

Balanced Nutrition

Studies recommend light, whole foods to counter festive indulgence and stabilise mood.

Movement Matters

Multiple wellness guides suggest moderate exercise boosts resilience and mental clarity.

Digital Detox

Limiting screen time after celebrations helps reduce overstimulation and mental fatigue.

Social Support

Studies emphasise reconnecting with friends or family to combat isolation and stress.

