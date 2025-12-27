Stress Relief After Festive Rush

Image Credit: Pexels
After the festive cheer fades, many experience fatigue and emotional dips. Studies call this the post-holiday blues, a stress response linked to disrupted routines and heightened expectations.
Studies show post-holiday stress often stems from exhaustion, overspending, and irregular sleep.
Stanford researchers highlight stress as a mind-body problem, triggering both emotional and physical strain.
Studies advise restoring circadian rhythm with consistent sleep schedules to reduce anxiety.
Short mindfulness and breathing exercises lower cortisol levels, easing tension.
Studies recommend light, whole foods to counter festive indulgence and stabilise mood.
Multiple wellness guides suggest moderate exercise boosts resilience and mental clarity.
Limiting screen time after celebrations helps reduce overstimulation and mental fatigue.
Studies emphasise reconnecting with friends or family to combat isolation and stress.
