Stress Busters For Christmas Eve

Image Credit: Pexels


The final countdown to Christmas can often feel more frantic than festive. Use these quick strategies to reclaim your calm and enjoy the magic of the evening.

Manage Chronic Diseases
Let go of the "perfect" holiday image and focus on presence over perfection.

Set Realistic Expectations

Pause for sixty seconds of deep belly breathing whenever you feel the rush.

Practice "One-Minute" Mindfulness

Pre-Plan Your Schedule

Map out your kitchen timing and chores early to avoid last-minute panic.

Create A Tech-Free Zone

Step away from the "scroll" for an hour to engage fully with loved ones.

The Power Of A Warm Bath

A 20-minute soak with Epsom salts can lower cortisol levels instantly.

Delegate Small Tasks

You don't have to do it all, ask guests or family to help with the table or drinks.

Sip On Herbal Tea

Swap the caffeine for chamomile or peppermint to soothe your nervous system.

