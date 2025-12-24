Stress Busters For Christmas Eve

Image Credit: Pexels
The final countdown to Christmas can often feel more frantic than festive. Use these quick strategies to reclaim your calm and enjoy the magic of the evening.
Let go of the "perfect" holiday image and focus on presence over perfection.
Pause for sixty seconds of deep belly breathing whenever you feel the rush.
Map out your kitchen timing and chores early to avoid last-minute panic.
Step away from the "scroll" for an hour to engage fully with loved ones.
A 20-minute soak with Epsom salts can lower cortisol levels instantly.
You don't have to do it all, ask guests or family to help with the table or drinks.
Swap the caffeine for chamomile or peppermint to soothe your nervous system.
