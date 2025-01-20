Steps To Improve Your Gut Health

Introduction

A healthy gut is key to overall well-being. From digestion to immunity, your gut does it all. Follow these steps for optimal gut health.

Eat Fibre-Rich Foods

Boost digestion with whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

Include Probiotics

Yoghurt and fermented foods support good bacteria.

Stay Hydrated

Water aids in digestion and nutrient absorption.

Reduce Processed Foods

Avoid high-sugar and high-fat foods for better gut health.

Manage Stress

Practice mindfulness to lower gut-related stress.

Get Regular Exercise

Physical activity promotes a healthy digestive system.

Sleep Well

Adequate rest ensures a balanced gut microbiome.

