Steps To Improve Your Gut Health

A healthy gut is key to overall well-being. From digestion to immunity, your gut does it all. Follow these steps for optimal gut health.
Boost digestion with whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.
Yoghurt and fermented foods support good bacteria.
Water aids in digestion and nutrient absorption.
Avoid high-sugar and high-fat foods for better gut health.
Practice mindfulness to lower gut-related stress.
Physical activity promotes a healthy digestive system.
Adequate rest ensures a balanced gut microbiome.
