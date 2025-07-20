Start Your Day With These Two Seeds


Seeds for health

Adding seeds to your diet helps boost your overall nutrient intake. Seeds are nutrient-dense and provide essential fatty acids, proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Chia & basil seeds

Chia and basil seeds might look similar but have different nutrient profiles. Adding both to your diet can offer a host of health benefits.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, and various micronutrients.

Chia seed benefits

The high fibre content helps regulate digestion and maintain gut health. They are also rich in protein, helping you lose weight.

Chia seed for hydration

As chia seeds absorb a good amount of water, they can help keep you hydrated.

Basil seed

Basil seeds also known as sabja seeds are packed with antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress in the body. 

Basil seed benefits

Sabja seeds help with digestion, alleviate constipation and promote a healthy gut.

Summer superfood

They contain cooling properties and are commonly consumed during hot summer days.

