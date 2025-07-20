Start Your Day With These Two Seeds

Image Credits: Pexels
Adding seeds to your diet helps boost your overall nutrient intake. Seeds are nutrient-dense and provide essential fatty acids, proteins, vitamins, and minerals.
Chia and basil seeds might look similar but have different nutrient profiles. Adding both to your diet can offer a host of health benefits.
Chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, and various micronutrients.
The high fibre content helps regulate digestion and maintain gut health. They are also rich in protein, helping you lose weight.
As chia seeds absorb a good amount of water, they can help keep you hydrated.
Basil seeds also known as sabja seeds are packed with antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress in the body.
Sabja seeds help with digestion, alleviate constipation and promote a healthy gut.
They contain cooling properties and are commonly consumed during hot summer days.
