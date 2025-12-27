Spices That Help To Lower Inflammation

Your kitchen has ingredients which have the ability to lower inflammation in the body. The compounds present in these spices are extremely beneficial. Here are some spices that can help reduce inflammation.

Turmeric contains curcumin, which is a powerful antioxidant that blocks inflammatory pathways, helping reduce chronic inflammation in conditions like arthritis.

Turmeric

Rich in gingerols and shogaols, these compounds inhibit pro-inflammatory proteins which helps ease pain and swelling.

Ginger

Cinnamon

This spice helps lower inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein. Studies show reduced joint pain and swelling in women consuming cinnamon daily.

Black Pepper

Piperine suppresses inflammatory markers while boosting absorption of other anti-inflammatories like curcumin from turmeric.

Cayenne Pepper

Capsaicin helps reduce inflammatory proteins and free radicals. It also acts as both an internal anti-inflammatory and topical pain reliever.

Cardamom

Phenolic compounds and essential oils help lower markers like CRP. It also boosts antioxidant status by up to 90%.

Cloves

High in antioxidants, cloves help to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. This spice also helps protect against diseases like IBD. 

