Sore Throat: Healthy Foods To Avoid 

Some otherwise healthy foods can actually irritate your throat when it's sore. Acidic, spicy, rough-textured, or dairy-heavy foods may worsen inflammation, increase mucus production, or scratch the throat lining, making discomfort worse.
Citrus fruits like lemon and oranges are rich in vitamin C but highly acidic. They can sting and irritate an already sore throat.
Packed with antioxidants but also acidic, tomatoes are can trigger throat burn and worsen discomfort.
Spices may boost metabolism, but their heat can inflame throat tissues and make swallowing painful.
Healthy for bones, but for some people dairy thickens mucus, making the throat feel more clogged. Warm herbal teas are a better choice.
Though nutrient-rich, raw veggies are rough on the throat and hard to swallow. Lightly steaming them makes them soothing and easier to digest.
Full of probiotics but high in salt and acidity, they can sting and dry out the throat lining. Mild soups or khichdi are gentler options.
