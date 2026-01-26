Smart Ways To Cut Sugar Intake

Image Credit: Pexels
Cutting back on your refined sugar intake is essential to reclaim your energy levels and maintain long-term health.
Sugar hides behind names like 'high fructose syrup', 'corn syrup' and 'dextrose'. Check the label for these mentions to avoid sugar bombs.
Liquid sugar doesn't make you feel full; swap sodas and sweetened lattes for sparkling water, herbal teas or black coffee.
Eating whole fruits is better for you, as they contain fibre; drinking fruit juices leads to massive sugar spikes.
Switch to plain and fresh curd with fresh berries or opt for savoury breakfasts that are high in protein.
Trick your taste buds by using spices like cinnamon, nutmeg or vanilla extract to provide a sweetness to your cereal bowl or coffee.
Don't keep high-sugar snacks in your pantry to avoid bingeing on them during late-night cravings.
