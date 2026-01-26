Smart Ways To Cut Sugar Intake

Image Credit: Pexels

Cutting back on your refined sugar intake is essential to reclaim your energy levels and maintain long-term health.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Sugar hides behind names like 'high fructose syrup', 'corn syrup' and 'dextrose'. Check the label for these mentions to avoid sugar bombs.


Label Literacy

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Liquid sugar doesn't make you feel full; swap sodas and sweetened lattes for sparkling water, herbal teas or black coffee.

Rethink Your Drink

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Eating whole fruits is better for you, as they contain fibre; drinking fruit juices leads to massive sugar spikes.

Choose Whole Fruit Over Juice

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Switch to plain and fresh curd with fresh berries or opt for savoury breakfasts that are high in protein.

Upgrade Your Breakfast Routine

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Trick your taste buds by using spices like cinnamon, nutmeg or vanilla extract to provide a sweetness to your cereal bowl or coffee.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Spice Things Up

Don't keep high-sugar snacks in your pantry to avoid bingeing on them during late-night cravings.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Keep Trigger Foods Out Of Sight

Image Credit: Pexels

