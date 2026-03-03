Smart Gut Care Tips For Holi

Image Credit: Unsplash
The festival of Holi brings with it gorging on food at all times of the day; this can wreck the normal gut function. Here are some smart gut care tips for keeping discomfort at bay..
Image Credit: Unsplash
Studies suggest that pairing festive sweets can improve gut microbiota and reduce sugar overload.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Keeping your hydration levels up is key to preventing constipation and maintaining proper gut function.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Dietary fibre intake can lower inflammation and support enough good bacteria.
Image Credit: Unsplash
To protect the intestinal lining, limit your consumption of fried foods, as they can increase the chances of acidity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Studies highlight that slow and mindful eating can improve digestion and reduce post-meal bloating.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Spices like turmeric and ginger can reduce inflammation in the gut and support the percentage of good bacteria.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: