Sleep Hygiene Myths

Image Credit: Unsplash


Sleep hygiene is the practice of daily habits that determine how deep and restorative the sleep cycle can be. There are a number of sleep hygiene myths that most people believe, which prevent them from getting undisturbed sleep.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Weekend Catch-Up Sleep

Many people believe that a lack of sleep during the week can be recovered during the weekend, but studies say that is not possible.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Alcohol Improves Sleep

Alcohol can disrupt sleep and lower the overall quality of the sleep cycle.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Feeling Sleepy After Waking Up

Studies suggest that people with healthy sleep cycles will feel sleepy right after waking up.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Screen Time Before Bed

An excess of blue light exposure before bed delays the production of melatonin, which is responsible for sleep.

Image Credit: Unsplash

8-Hour Compulsion

Everyone requires different sleeping hours; studies suggest that females require an extra hour of sleep compared to males.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Snoring Is Harmless

Constant snoring while sleeping may be a signal of sleep apnoea, a sleep-related breathing problem.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Exercise Before Bed Ruins Sleep

Studies say otherwise, as moderate levels of exercise can boost deep and restorative sleep. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com