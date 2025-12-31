Image Credit: Unsplash
Sleep hygiene is the practice of daily habits that determine how deep and restorative the sleep cycle can be. There are a number of sleep hygiene myths that most people believe, which prevent them from getting undisturbed sleep.
Many people believe that a lack of sleep during the week can be recovered during the weekend, but studies say that is not possible.
Alcohol can disrupt sleep and lower the overall quality of the sleep cycle.
Studies suggest that people with healthy sleep cycles will feel sleepy right after waking up.
An excess of blue light exposure before bed delays the production of melatonin, which is responsible for sleep.
Everyone requires different sleeping hours; studies suggest that females require an extra hour of sleep compared to males.
Constant snoring while sleeping may be a signal of sleep apnoea, a sleep-related breathing problem.
Studies say otherwise, as moderate levels of exercise can boost deep and restorative sleep.
